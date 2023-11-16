Introducing our award-winning eco-stand and brand philosophy. (Don’t forget to take 15% off sitewide for BCFM!)

Yamazaki Home's Iconic Home Organization Solutions

New York, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Home, simplified.

At Yamazaki, our goal is to bring joy, beauty, and function to every home in ways that are harmonious with your lifestyle and aesthetic preferences. Inspired by “small-space living” in Japan, our 600-product assortment is a collection of truly unique, ultra-modern products that are mindfully designed to make game-changing improvements throughout the home and elevate quality of life. Simplify your home and bring ease and delight to everyday moments!

Award-Winning Eco-Stand

An iconic item that highlights who we are as a brand and what we strive to offer is our Collapsible Bottle Dryer/Eco-Stand. This award-winning best-seller has many uses and features a sleek, flat-packing design that you can tuck away so your countertops stay tidy. Enjoy this sleek design at an affordable $19.00 and easily dry everything from cups, mugs, and flasks to recyclable items like jars and paper cartons. You can even line it with a compost bag to collect vegetable scraps while you prepare meals!

At just under 10.5” tall and 5.5” wide when expanded, this small but mighty solution is all you need to lift daily sink-side routines and eco-friendly habits. What’s more, it’s also a great addition for households with small children with bottles and sippy cups in constant rotation. We encourage fans of this item to check our new small version—measuring 6.5” tall and under 5” when expanded—offered at $15.00, to add another layer of convenience to their kitchen.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 15% Sitewide Sale!

Don’t miss the chance to save on this innovative solution and many others this Black Friday & Cyber Monday! Enjoy 15% off sitewide at theyamazakihome.com from 11/22 through 11/27. Discover everything from new products to best-sellers like coat racks ($49-$108), shoe racks ($30-$125) and kitchen organizers ($8-$148). Select products available through Yamazaki Home’s retail partners.

An excellent opportunity to elevate any part of your home and bring ease and joy to your life!

To get in touch with our staff about interviews, articles, or product samples, contact our Media Partnership Coordinator Zack Blackwell at zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome or press@theyamazakihome.com







Attachments

Zack Blackwell Yamazaki Home 3023399797 zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome.com