Flash News: OKX Introduces New Shark Fin Structured Product Listings with Up to a 21% APR

OKX Introduces New Shark Fin Structured Product Listings with Up to a 21% APR

OKX today launched new Shark Fin listings, giving users the potential to earn an APR of 8% to 21%, depending on the listing chosen. The listings' subscription date begins on November 16 at 12:00 (UTC) and ends on November 17 at 12:00 (UTC).

Shark Fin is a principally-protected structured product that allows users to earn USDT regardless of which way the market moves. OKX also recently introduced a new three-day term option for Shark Fin.



