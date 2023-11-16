EdgeQ Named as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for Communications Service Providers Report

EdgeQ also received industry accolades from Mobile World Congress Barcelona and India Mobile Congress in 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeQ , a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, today announced it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner. EdgeQ is known for its groundbreaking approach to wireless infrastructure by unifying 4G, 5G, and AI onto a single chip that can elastically scale in performance and features via software upgrades. EdgeQ is the only company offering simultaneous 4G and 5G connectivity with integrated AI compute, at one-half the cost, one-third the power, and one-tenth the space of existing chipsets.



With generative AI fueling real-time compute, the convergence of connectivity and compute has become essential for enterprise and consumer applications. To accelerate enterprise deployments, EdgeQ uniquely offers a production grade L1 and L2/L3 full software stack, along with its partners, for small and open radio access network (O-RAN) macro cell applications.

“We believe that this recognition from Gartner is another validating moment honoring our team’s dedication to revolutionizing wireless infrastructure,” said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and founder of EdgeQ. “We have scaled a mature, proven product into a robust business qualified by manufacturers and enterprises worldwide. Given the stringent requirements of delivering a carrier grade product, this is a phenomenal achievement. The capability to deploy 5G in a simple construct, driven solely by software, at breakthrough unit economics distinguishes us as an innovator and category leader.”

According to Gartner, “Innovative players and new technologies in the areas of IoT, autonomous robotics and edge networking are disrupting the CSP market. CSP CIOs must work with the outsiders, startups and entrepreneurs that are offering these technologies to improve agility, performance and efficiency.” Customers design with EdgeQ to drive transformative 5G use cases, such as integrated access and backhaul for enterprises, multi-tenant neutral hosting, and non-terrestrial 5G network communications.

This year, EdgeQ was also honored with the Global Mobile (GLOMO) CTO Choice Award: Outstanding Mobile Technology at Mobile World Congress Barcelona and the India Mobile Congress Best Global Startup Award, marking a momentous 2023. EdgeQ received these honors due to its unique ability to address the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar 5G infrastructure market with a single chip that converges connectivity and compute at the edge.

To learn more about how EdgeQ is pioneering the 5G infrastructure market, please visit www.edgeq.io

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit www.edgeq.io

