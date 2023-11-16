Việt Nam, Singapore combine forces to fight transnational crime

VIETNAM, November 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm held talks with visiting Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s law enforcement agencies has been sustained, Lâm said, noting that the ties have made progress across such areas as all-level delegation exchange, crime prevention and control, fire prevention, search and rescue, digital transformation, and the building of the national population data centre.

The two sides have coordinated to effectively implement outcomes of ASEAN ministerial meetings on cybersecurity, built related legal documents, and signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration regarding cyber safety, cybercrime prevention, and personal data protection.

To further develop the teamwork, the two ministers agreed to sign agreements on extradition, the transfer of sentenced persons, and mutual legal assistance concerning criminal matters, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in digital transformation and the construction of the national population data centre between the Vietnamese ministry and the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore. The stage is set to combine forces in combating transnational crimes, and to enhance bilateral engagements in the field of national security and crime prevention.

The officials discussed cyber safety, administrative management, non-traditional security, and e-governance. The Vietnamese side hoped the Singaporean side would share experiences and offer it advanced equipment to fight crime and develop a big data platform. — VNS