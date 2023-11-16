CURE Media Group® announces Jane Fonda as keynote speaker for the 2023 MPN Heroes® recognition program

CURE and Incyte Corporation are proud to host the 2023 MPN Heroes recognition ceremony, an evening of gratitude and celebration of the heroes who have made a significant impact in the lives of patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, or MPNs.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced that Academy Award-winning actor, author, producer, political activist and fitness guru Jane Fonda is the keynote speaker for the 2023 MPN Heroes recognition program. The event will be held December 8 in conjunction with the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California.



“We are truly honored to have Jane Fonda as our keynote speaker for the 2023 MPN Heroes recognition program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “Her remarkable career and her dedication to various social causes make her a perfect fit for an event that celebrates individuals who have brought positive change to the MPN community.”

A two-time Academy Award-winner, Jane Fonda has a career spanning over 60 years, a body of work that includes more than 50 films and a legacy of crucial work on behalf of women’s rights, Native American causes and the environment. She is a seven-time Golden Globe winner and was honored with the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2021, the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film in 2019, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2014, and an Honorary Palme d’Or in 2007. Fonda most recently starred in the seventh and final season of “Grace and Frankie,” which is Netflix’s longest-running original series.

Fonda continues to lead the charge on Fire Drill Fridays, the national movement to protest government inaction on climate change that she started in partnership with Greenpeace USA. In 2022, Fonda launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, and her latest book, “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action” details her journey with the movement and provides ways for communities to combat the climate crisis. Fonda notably celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and Women’s Media Center.

This year marks the 11th annual MPN Heroes recognition program, which pays tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, passion and innovation in the MPN community. The 2023 MPN Heroes will be announced at the event.

About Incyte

Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Incyte Corporation partners with CURE to support the program, with CURE hosting the annual MPN Heroes recognition ceremony. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. CURE has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

