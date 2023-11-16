NYU Langone Health to adopt new Philips health technology solutions in multi-year partnership directed at patient safety, quality and outcomes

November 16, 2023

To unlock patient data for precision diagnosis and treatment, the new partnership includes digital pathology, clinical informatics, and innovative AI-enabled diagnostics with an enterprise monitoring as a service model

New York, NY – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) a global leader in health technology, and NYU Langone Health, the nation’s top-ranked academic medical center, [1] today announced an 8-year strategic partnership valued up to USD 115 million and aimed at enhancing patient care through further innovation. With the new technologies, NYU Langone clinicians can collaborate in real-time, whether sharing pathology, imaging studies or patient data to support diagnostic confidence and tailor individualized care plans. This integrated, collaborative approach will serve as part of a drive to further enhance the patient experience through faster diagnosis and treatment, and improved outcomes.

Supported by Philips’ innovation and leadership in health technology, NYU Langone’s industry-leading knowledge of the patient journey and care pathways can help push the boundaries of personalized care. “As one of the most digitally advanced health systems in the nation, NYU Langone Health empowers our clinicians to easily transform data into insights that can help us further elevate the world-class care and exceptional outcomes we provide to our patients,” said Nader Mherabi, Chief Digital and Information Officer at NYU Langone. “Further harnessing big data is the next step in our commitment to ensuring that NYU Langone remains at the forefront of innovation and precision medicine that our patients have to come to expect.”

“NYU Langone has always been a trailblazer when it comes to technology adoption and providing world-class patient care. With the adoption of these technologies, they are forefront of leveraging a new enterprise monitoring platform and business model to help enable a better patient experience, improved staff productivity and reduced cost of care,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care for Philips. “At the same time, they understand the real value of technology allowing clinicians to focus on what matters most – providing the best care possible to their patients.”

As part of its focus on data access through consolidated technology systems, NYU Langone is committed to unifying patient monitoring systems, simplifying workflows, and creating standards-based interoperability with its electronic medical record (EMR).

With this new partnership, NYU Langone Health will be adopting Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology solution, enterprise informatics, and AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technologies such as the Philips Lumify Handheld Ultrasound. NYU Langone will also utilize the Philips Patient Information Center iX and the Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) to simplify workflows and unlock the power of data.

MDIP is designed to bring together disparate data from medical devices and systems into a single unified view. When deployed with Philips PIC iX in a predictable Enterprise Monitoring as a Services (EMaaS) subscription model, the combined solutions are intended to provide seamless integration across the network.

Led by NYU Langone’s Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President and Vice Dean for Science Dr. Dafna Bar-Sagi alongside Philips Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer Shez Partovi, the two organizations have also deepened their existing partnership through the development of new research programs initially focused on a roadmap for the future of digital pathology, patient monitoring, ultrasound, and MRI.

“Our access to transformative health care technologies developed by Philips will provide our researchers with countless opportunities to advance knowledge and develop new diagnostic and treatment modalities that enhance patient care, safety and outcomes,” said Bar-Sagi.

[1] As an institution, NYU Langone consistently receives top-quality and safety accolades from independent arbiters of patient care. NYU Langone is recognized by Vizient, Inc., as the No. 1 comprehensive academic medical center and the No. 1 ambulatory system for quality and safety in the United States. The health system has 10 clinical specialties ranked in the top 10 nationally by U.S. News & World Report, including the No. 1 ranking for neurology and neurosurgery. NYU Langone also consistently receives “A” ratings on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and five-star ratings for safety, quality, and patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

