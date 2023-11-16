Only four countries have ocean acidification plans, report finds
Just four countries globally have regions to have published dedicated plans for tackling the threat posed by increasing seawater acidity levels, with the US taking the lead, a report has found.
Governments in nine US regions, one Canadian province, Sweden, and the Netherlands have published ocean acidification action plans so far, a report by research initiative Back to Blue, has found.
Ocean acidification, which is the rising acidity of seawater caused by CO2 emissions, poses a threat to communities and marine life. Around 30% of CO2 released into the atmosphere annually is absorbed by the ocean, according to the report seen by Carbon Pulse.
…
Thomas Cox, Carbon Pulse, 15 November 2023. Article.