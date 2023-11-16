Only four countries have ocean acidification plans, report finds

Source: Back to Blue

Just four countries globally have regions to have published dedicated plans for tackling the threat posed by increasing seawater acidity levels, with the US taking the lead, a report has found.

Governments in nine US regions, one Canadian province, Sweden, and the Netherlands have published ocean acidification action plans so far, a report by research initiative Back to Blue, has found.

Ocean acidification, which is the rising acidity of seawater caused by CO 2 emissions, poses a threat to communities and marine life. Around 30% of CO 2 released into the atmosphere annually is absorbed by the ocean, according to the report seen by Carbon Pulse.

Thomas Cox, Carbon Pulse, 15 November 2023. Article.

