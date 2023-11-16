Ascendant Announces New State-of-the-Art International Payments Tracker

Ascendant announces a new state-of-the-art international payment tracker, Track 360®

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant, the leading provider of cross-border payments for the corporate and financial institution markets, today announced the release of 0958 a state-of-the-art international payment tracker. This technology allows customers and payees to track all payments in real-time.



Similar to tracking a package, Track 360® delivers full visibility into payment status, associated fees, and location of all payment types. This innovative solution also allows payment recipients direct access to securely view the status of their payment online with real-time information. By automating the vendor payment communication process, Track 360® forges new ground in payment transparency and vendor management.

Track 360® employs bank integrations and SWIFT GPI to create a user-friendly system for continuous payment tracking. It offers an intuitive experience and email notifications making payment tracking easy. Track 360® was created with several goals in mind: reduce inquiries, provide transparent information, and improve relationships with customers and vendors.

Ascendant COO Shemina Jiwani stated, “This latest release is in line with Ascendant’s desire to bring 360-degree transparency to its users by providing insight into important payment data. This self-serve feature gives users full access to the same information available in Ascendant’s back office.”

About Ascendant

Ascendant is a leading global payments provider, focused on the B2B, B2C, and Financial Institution cross-border payments space. Ascendant is headquartered in Toronto Canada, with offices in the US, UK, and India. Ascendant’s 360-degree approach simplifies end to end payment processes, transparency, and currency risk management.

To learn more, visit www.ascendant.world .

Media Contact: Viola Kwok Marketing Manager Viola.kwok@ascendant.world