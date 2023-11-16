Cosentino Announces Dekton® Ukiyo, A First of Its Kind Fluted Collection with Designer Claudia Afshar

As one of the first to feature fluted tiles, Cosentino continues to bring cutting-edge and sustainable solutions to the world of design

Coral Gables, Florida, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino, the global leader company in the production of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, announces Dekton® Ukiyo, a new textured collection that features linear fluting and offers livable luxury with the durability of Dekton®. Created in collaboration with the internationally recognized high-end interior and product designer, Claudia Afshar, the collection is available in ready-to-install fluted tiles, one of the first offerings of its kind in the industry. Its textures bring distinctive depth and dimension to any space, be it residential or commercial.

Dekton® Ukiyo is inspired by Japanese and contemporary design and celebrates the art of minimalism and embracing the present. Ukiyo means to "live in the moment” and the Dekton® collection is designed to awaken the senses and evoke a feeling of wellness by achieving a beautiful, calm state in the space. It embodies a rich palette of sensations, showcasing geometric yet smooth structure that creates harmonious designs both inside and outside.

“Playing with texture is timeless, and it is so important in all materials, not just fabric” said Claudia Afshar. “I have always been inspired by the materials found in nature and making the spaces I design as comfortable, warm and authentic as possible. Ukiyo is calming yet simplistic, and the colorways and fluting are romantic, but also contemporary and masculine to achieve balance.”

Especially designed for vertical cladding application, Dekton® Ukiyo will be available in matte finish and two fluting options: GV2 with groves set 25 mm apart and measure 5mm wide and 3 mm deep; and GV3 with groves set 11 mm apart and are 4mm wide and deep. Both will come in tile size 17.7 inches by 118 inches (450 mm x 3000 mm). To launch the Ukiyo offering, Afshar hand-selected five existing Dekton® colorways: Bromo, Kreta, Nacre, Umber, and Rem to provide a comprehensive color palette to work independently and together.

Dekton® products are full life cycle carbon neutral and were selected for the collection due to their sustainable properties and high-performance capabilities. Dekton® Ukiyo is ideal for a virtually limitless range of vertical applications ranging from facades and fireplaces to custom furniture and so much more.

“Every day I strive to think outside the box in order to create something unique, yet special for each project. This collaboration offers just that and I am so thankful to the entire Cosentino team for bringing this collection to the market” said Afshar.

Dekton® Ukiyo Colorways:

Bromo offers a dark gray shade, inspired by homogeneous metamorphic rocks such as slate. Subtle, faded graphics, a carefully-created texture and a natural aesthetic define this evocative color, perfect for any type of environment.

Kreta is inspired by classic cement floors, with calm movement. The design is even and controlled, although it provides darker or lighter areas depending on the density of the pattern. Its matte texture and gray tone combine with any type of material and make it suitable for diverse applications.

Nacre boasts movement that engages all senses - the trowel marks that bring the color to life, the subtle interplay of light and shadow that accompanies every inch of the design. The touch delights with a silky finish as the fingers run over the different reliefs and scattered gradients. A pleasure for its high decorative and emotional value.

Umber features a timeless, rebellious color with its own personality and a special charisma. The terracotta is warm and very attached to the Earth and closely connected to nature.

features a timeless, rebellious color with its own personality and a special charisma. The terracotta is warm and very attached to the Earth and closely connected to nature. Rem provides intricate design, with brown and gray veining and hints of gold. Its fine veining under a subtle grain offers the ultimate in natural sensitivity.

