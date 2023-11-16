Fountain, Colorado Completes Groundbreaking Solar Array Project to Achieve 100% Offset of Municipal Electrical Use

This remarkable achievement marks the first project in the state of Colorado to fully offset facility electricity consumption using renewable energy resources in a city.

Fountain, Colorado, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Fountain and Veregy, a leading NAESCO-Accredited Energy Services Provider, have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in renewable energy usage. The completion of a solar array project, with guaranteed savings, now allows the City to offset 100% of the electricity used to power municipal facilities and streetlights. This remarkable achievement marks the first project in the state of Colorado to fully offset facility electricity consumption using renewable energy resources in a city.

The centerpiece of this project is a state-of-the-art 1.67 MW solar system, which not only provides clean energy but also contributes to improvements to energy efficiency in the City's facilities. Through LED lighting retrofits at a fire station, water upgrades for buildings and parks, and an updated building automation system with an advanced integration platform, Fountain's facilities have undergone significant enhancements.

This first of its kind project in Colorado was developed by Veregy, a trusted partner in decarbonization efforts nationwide. Oscar Rangel, part of the Veregy team who helped to put it all together said “It is truly remarkable how the City of Fountain administrative team collaborated with Veregy to develop a strategic plan to offset their electric usage. This initiative includes their buildings and extends to their streetlights, setting an excellent example for other municipal utilities in the state. By implementing such innovative solutions, the City of Fountain has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable energy practices.”



The City of Fountain's commitment to sustainability is further exemplified by partial funding from the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). A Renewable and Clean Energy Initiative grant of $1,350,000 covered 37% of the $3,660,000 solar array project. The solar portion of this initiative alone is projected to generate approximately $175,000 in annual energy savings for the duration of the contract, based on current energy prices.

When asked about the project the City is quoted as saying; “The City is thrilled to complete this project as it has introduced a new local source of power to the community, expanded diversity of its power supply, and increased the ability to achieve long term electric rate stability. Utilizing the State of Colorado’s Performance Contracting Program enabled us to construct the project at no cost to our rate payers. Because the savings are guaranteed by the performance contractor Veregy, the City of Fountain now has a pilot program to evaluate the effectiveness of solar energy generation, with no risk to Fountain Utilities customers.”

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-Accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying Energy Transition. With over 33 years of industry experience, the firm has successfully delivered energy savings projects totaling more than $1.7 billion. Their comprehensive services include renewable energy solutions, indoor air quality improvement, building automation, HVAC efficiency upgrades, LED lighting, building envelope enhancements, and fine-tuning & retro-commissioning. As one of only fourteen accredited Energy Service Providers accredited Veregy is committed to driving sustainable change. To learn more about Veregy and its innovative solutions, please visit www.veregy.com.

Attachment

Vincent Esparza Veregy 6024528746 vesparza@veregy.com