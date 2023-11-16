Make A Safe And Sober Driver Your MVP This Grey Cup Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get set to watch the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario this Sunday, MADD Canada is asking Canadians to make a winning play before the game even begins – plan ahead for a sober ride home.



“We hope fans enjoy the game, and we urge them to make their safe and sober transportation plans well ahead of opening kick-off,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs while watching the game, please leave the driving to someone sober.”

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes. These tragedies are entirely preventable. Everyone can do their part to keep roads safe this Grey Cup weekend:

don’t drive impaired and don’t let family members, friends or fellow party-goers drive impaired; call an Uber, call a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay overnight;

don’t ride with drivers who are impaired;

if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and report it to police.

Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable ride home from Grey Cup celebrations can do it with just the push of a button - check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its 36nd annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season. For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/p rograms/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/ .

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in almost 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

