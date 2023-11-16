Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,902 in the last 365 days.

Deni from the block

16th November 2023

Dr Denitza Williams, Lecturer at Cardiff University and co-lead for public involvement within the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre, has told how she overcame the odds to achieve her dream career while also balancing life as a busy mother of two.

Dr Williams, who is originally from Bulgaria, had just five English words in her vocabulary when she moved to Wales – but that didn’t stop her from becoming a principal investigator in women’s health while also raising two children under two during her PhD.

As a teenager, Dr Williams – or ‘Deni from the block’ – had posters of Jennifer Lopez plastered all over her room and practiced her dance moves in front of the mirror.  As an adult, she took a less conventional journey into research, being determined to balance her academic pursuits with her personal life.

Dr Williams said:

“While traditional academia often demands full dedication with little room for personal life, I wanted to show that it didn’t have to be that way. Devotion to academia does not mean that all other goals and ambitions are paused whilst one completes a PhD. My desire to marry my high school sweetheart, buy a house and start a family whilst also completing a PhD, were seen as unconventional but they shaped my career to what it is today.”

In the end, Deni completed her PhD in four years while raising two children. She has since been awarded Wales Assembly for Women Audrey Jones Scholarship Award for her PhD work in cervical cancer, Enriching Student Life award and nominated for a Chwarae Teg Womenspire Rising Star Award. She has secured funding, becoming a principal investigator in women’s health and has published her work extensively over the years.

Deni’s message is clear:

“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness but just because it’s not your road or my road does not mean that they are lost. Just because you have got different ambitions than the ‘standard’ academic pathway does not mean you shouldn’t be here.”

Watch the TED-style talk of Dr Denitza Williams.

You just read:

Deni from the block

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more