Serco Receives “Military Friendly Employer” Designation for 2024

Herndon, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded the Military Friendly® Employer designation for 2024. This tag was conferred by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that evaluated the performance of over twelve hundred companies on the thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Serco distinguished itself among competitors by being recognized as a Top 10 Military Friendly Employer and a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer notably through the efforts of its Veterans and military spouse-focused Employee Resource Group, SercoVets. This impactful network offers Veterans, military spouses and all who support them a platform for professional development, mentorship, transition support, volunteering initiatives, and networking opportunities.

"This designation continues to build on our culture of celebrating veterans, recognizing their service and talents, and embracing the strong values they contribute to our team," said Julie Van Leunen, Serco's Chief Human Resources Officer. “At Serco, military veterans, reservists, and spouses make up nearly a quarter of our workforce across North America. These employees add deep experience and personal perspective in supporting the missions of all branches of the Department of Defense and our work across all industries and sectors.”

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation the have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks, We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Serco will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The Military Friendly ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs, and students. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity.

###

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com