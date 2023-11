Zero Defeat" Podcast Series Unveils Stories of Triumph and Resilience

The "Zero Defeat" podcast series offers an inspiring exploration of extraordinary individuals who have triumphed over adversity.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The " Zero Defeat " podcast series offers an inspiring exploration of extraordinary individuals who have triumphed over adversity. Hosted by Valeria De Donno, a skilled storyteller and motivator with a background in Broadcasting Television, this series provides a transformative journey into the lives of remarkable individuals who have emerged as beacons of inspiration.Podcast Overview: "Zero Defeat" is a captivating podcast series that delves deep into the lives of individuals who have turned adversity into triumph. Each episode features a guest who shares their raw, unfiltered story of victory over life's most formidable challenges, guided by Valeria De Donno's compassionate and insightful interviews.Valeria De Donno - The Host: Valeria De Donno, the host of "Zero Defeat," possesses a unique ability to turn vulnerabilities into assets. Her empathetic approach creates a safe space for guests to share their stories.Rossano Capriotti - The Composer: Rossano Capriotti, a multi-talented artist, enriches the podcast with an enchanting musical score that enhances the storytelling experience.Featured Guests: "Zero Defeat" showcases a diverse lineup of inspirational guests,Including:- Emily Bispo, a body positivity advocate.- Manuel Benages, a mental health advocate and CEO.- Lee Roebuck, a mindset coach.- Sam and Sue Taylor, Guinness World Record holders and advocates for resilience.- Ryann Mason, a disability advocate, Miss Wheelchair Virginia, and ER nurse.- Arya Taware, the CEO of FutureBricks, an entrepreneurial powerhouse in property development.Themes Covered: Each episode explores a unique theme, such as mental health, self-love, overcoming adversity, and redefining success. Listeners will find inspiration and hope in these powerful narratives.Availability: "Zero Defeat" is available wherever you get your podcasts.Join the Conversation: Follow "Zero Defeat Podcast" on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and engaging discussions with Valeria and the podcast's inspiring guests, offering an ongoing journey of resilience and triumph.About Valeria De Donno: Valeria De Donno is an Italian-British host and storyteller, with a background in sourcing outstanding guests and real stories for day-time and prime-time TV shows, dedicated to inspiring others through transformative narratives. Her commitment to self-discovery and empowerment led to the creation of "Zero Defeat," a podcast that celebrates the indomitable human spirit.For press enquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact press@earworm.co