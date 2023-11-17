MOKAFÉ's Brewing A Storm With The Launch Of Its New Cafe At Paterson, NJ

MOKAFÉ is excited to announce the grand opening of its new cafe in Paterson, NJ! ☕️🎉 We can't wait to see you there! 📍

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOKAFÉ, a popular specialty coffee brand, is making waves with a commitment to sustainability, traceability, and the art of creating the perfect coffee moments. This coffee brand has carved a niche for itself with an unwavering dedication to serving single-origin freshly roasted coffee sourced from smaller farms, providing a rich coffee experience that's rooted in tradition.Co-founder Youssef M. states, "MOKAFÉ is not just a coffee brand; it's a journey through time and taste. We're on a mission to bring the richness of coffee culture to every cup."MOKAFÉ recently celebrated the grand opening of their café, the MOKAFÉ Coffee House - café in Paterson, NJ . Their café is a true haven for coffee enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of coffee preparations meticulously crafted with single-origin specialty coffee beans, all sourced from farmers in Yemen and Guatemala.While the menu features an array of coffee delights, MOKAFÉ's uniqueness lies in its beans and exquisite food offerings. The café presents an enticing selection of savory items, including fresh sandwiches and an array of delectable freshly baked goods such as croissants, muffins, cookies, and the Yemeni delicacy, Sabayah , served with Yemeni tea, Adeni Chai.Co-founder Alvaro R. adds, "MOKAFÉ is about turning a daily ritual into an extraordinary experience. We're here to invite you to join us on this journey of taste, tradition, and togetherness."MOKAFÉ takes pride in introducing their customers to the culture and tradition of coffee, celebrating it as more than just a beverage. It's a heritage passed down through generations from the original cultivators of coffee. The Sabayah and Adeni, along with Yemeni Arabica coffee, encapsulate the essence of this cultural legacy.Co-founder Alex M. emphasized, "We want our customers to delve into the intricate flavor profiles, aromas, and textures while savoring their cup of coffee. It's about connecting the drinker to the journey of the bean—from its origin to the roasting process, right down to the hands that cultivated it."A core aspect of MOKAFÉ's philosophy is its unique approach to coffee. They see it as both a science and an art. Their mission is to tantalize their customer's taste buds with different flavor notes, aromas, and textures while offering a warm and inviting environment to enjoy their coffee with friends.Co-founder Jorge C. says, “MOKAFÉ is here to satisfy your curiosity about the intricate journey of your coffee, from farm to cup, highlighting the harvesting process, flavor origins, brewing techniques, roasting methods, and even connecting you with the farmers who nurtured the coffee beans you relish.”At the heart of the café's mission is creating a therapeutic, immersive coffee experience that enhances well-being and productivity. They embrace the Scandinavian concept of "Fika," which is a state of mind that encourages slowing down and savoring the unique flavors of your coffee while relishing the company around you.Co-founder Luis B. expresses, "At MOKAFÉ, we aim to be your pit stop of fun and the truest coffee experience. Whether you're seeking a break from work, catching up with friends, or grabbing a coffee on the go, we want you to have a great time. MOKAFÉ is more than a café; it's a place to create memories and savor moments."The café experience at MOKAFÉ is designed to be an indulgence in the ultimate coffee experience. With only the finest grounded coffee beans sourced with care and roasted to perfection, their menu caters to all coffee lovers, from those who appreciate classic brews to those looking for specialty drinks that tantalize the palate. MOKAFÉ is all about providing the best menu and experience of the world's finest coffee for everyone so that they don't settle for anything less than gold.For more information, please visit: https://www.mymokafe.com/ About MOKAFÉMOKAFÉ is a specialty coffee brand dedicated to bringing the rich heritage and exceptional flavors of specialty coffee from Yemen and Guatemala to the forefront. Their commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and providing a unique coffee experience sets them apart. With their newly launched café, MOKAFÉ Coffee House, they aim to share their love for coffee with the world and give them an authentic coffee experience.