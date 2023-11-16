[Latest] Global Events Industry Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1,752.9 Billion By 2032, At 12% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Events Industry Market was at US$ 1,190.4 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 1,752.9 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 12% between 2023 and 2032

The Global Events Industry Market was estimated at USD 1,190.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,752.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights