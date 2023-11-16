[Latest] Global Wearable Payment Devices Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 165 Bn By 2032, At 30% CAGR
Global Wearable Payment Devices Market was at US$ 13.5 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 165 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 30% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Wearable Payment Devices Market was estimated at USD 13.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 165 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 30% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Wearable Payment Devices Market: Overview
CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Wearable Payment Devices Market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Wearable Payment Devices Market.
The growth of the wearable payments devices market can be attributed to various factors, including the rising popularity of contactless payments, the increasing adoption of wearable technology, and the convenience of wearable devices for conducting payment transactions. Established players in the technology and finance sectors, such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, dominate the wearable payment devices market. Nevertheless, emerging players like Xiaomi are gradually gaining momentum by introducing affordable wearable payment solutions.
Wearable payment devices are not limited to conventional payment methods like credit and debit cards. They also facilitate other payment options, such as mobile payments, cryptocurrencies, and biometric payments. With the continual advancement of technology, we can expect to see even more innovative and secure wearable payment solutions.
Global Wearable Payment Devices Market: Growth Drivers
Wearable Payment Devices Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
The wearable payments devices market presents several key opportunities for players in the industry. Firstly, the market is still relatively untapped, with a large number of consumers yet to adopt wearable payment solutions. This presents a significant opportunity for companies to increase their market share and expand their customer base by offering innovative and convenient payment solutions.
Secondly, there is a growing trend toward mobile payments and contactless transactions, which is driving the demand for wearable payment devices. This trend is expected to continue as consumers become more comfortable with making payments through their mobile devices and seek more convenient payment options.
Thirdly, the integration of wearable payment devices with other technologies, such as biometric authentication, blockchain, and IoT, presents an opportunity for companies to offer more secure and innovative payment solutions that meet the changing needs of consumers.
Finally, collaborations and partnerships between technology companies, financial institutions, and retailers offer opportunities to expand the reach of wearable payment devices and create new revenue streams. By leveraging these opportunities, companies can position themselves as leaders in the wearable payments devices market and drive growth in the industry.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Wearable Payment Devices Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Wearable Payment Devices Market size was valued at around USD 13.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 165 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) 2022: BillBox, a solution provider in the payments and merchant ecosystem in India, has unveiled TapTap, a wearable device facilitating contactless payments, in association with NSDL Payments Bank and Visa.
D) Smartwatches have become highly popular among consumers due to their wide range of functionalities beyond payments, including fitness tracking, communication, and access to various apps. They also offer a larger and more accessible display, making it easier for users to access payment information and complete transactions quickly. Additionally, smartwatches have been in the market for a longer time than other wearable payment devices like wristbands or smart rings, which has allowed them to establish a more significant presence and market share.
E) Established players in the smartwatch market, such as Apple and Samsung, have made significant investments in their payment systems, making them more reliable and user-friendly for consumers. The increasing adoption of mobile payments and rising demand for contactless payments has also contributed to the growth of the smartwatch segment. Smartwatches support various payment modes, including NFC-based contactless payments and mobile payments, making them highly versatile.
F) Based on device type, the Wearable Payment Devices market is categorized into smartwatches, fitness trackers, wristbands, and smart rings.
Regional Landscape
At present, the wearable payments devices market is being led by North America, which is attributed to the high rate of adoption of wearable technology and contactless payments in the region, as well as the presence of major market players such as Apple and Fitbit. According to the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the wearable payments devices market, driven by the increasing adoption of wearable technology and mobile payments in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, the growing popularity of fitness-tracking devices and rising disposable income levels in the region are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.
Key Players
Apple, Inc.
Barclays PLC
Gemalto NV
Google LLC
Mastercard
Nymi
PayPal Holdings Inc.
Samsung Electronics
Visa Inc.
Wirecard
Others
The Global Wearable Payment Devices Market is segmented as follows:
By Device Type
Smartwatches
Fitness Trackers
Wristbands
Smart Rings
By Payment Mode
Credit Cards
Debit Cards
Mobile Payments
Cryptocurrency
By End Users
Individuals
Financial Institutions
Retail Businesses
By Sales Channel
Online Stores
Retail Stores
Direct Sales
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=23068
