[Latest] Global Automotive Overhead Console Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 58.6 Billion By 2032
The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market was at US$ 42.1 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 58.6 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 6.8%, 2023 and 2032
The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market was estimated at USD 42.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 58.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.8%, 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market was estimated at USD 42.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 58.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Automotive Overhead Console Market: Overview
Global Automotive Overhead Console Market: Growth Drivers
Automotive Overhead Console Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
The Automotive Overhead Console Market refers to the industry segment that focuses on the design, production, and integration of storage compartments, electronic controls, and advanced features in the overhead area of vehicles.
Its nature involves the collaboration of automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and technology firms to enhance interior aesthetics, functionality, and user experience. Current trends encompass the integration of touchless controls, eco-friendly materials, personalized customization, and the incorporation of smart technologies such as infotainment systems and driver assistance features to meet evolving consumer demands.
The Automotive Overhead Console Market continually adapts to consumer expectations, offering convenience and aesthetics. Trends also encompass safety-focused innovations like integrated airbags and adaptive lighting systems, reflecting the industry’s commitment to elevated driving experiences while prioritizing occupant safety.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Automotive Overhead Console Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Automotive Overhead Console Market size was valued at around USD 42.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 58.6 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Magna International and LG Electronics: In 2021, LG and Magna to develop next generation autonomous driving-infotainment solutions. This collaboration follows a successful joint venture LG and Magna announced in July 2021 called LG Magna e-Powertrain Co., Ltd, to manufacture e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers as well as related e-drive systems to support the growing global shift toward vehicles for certain automakers.
D) Adient Acquires Futuris Group: In 2017, Adient acquired Futuris Group, enhancing its position in automotive seating and interiors, including overhead console design and manufacturing. They produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process.
E) Dampened Consumer Demand: Economic uncertainties and lockdown measures during the pandemic led to a decrease in consumer spending on non-essential items, including automobiles. As a result, the demand for vehicles, and subsequently, automotive interior components like overhead consoles, experienced a temporary decline.
F) Focus on Health and Hygiene: The pandemic highlighted the importance of health and hygiene within vehicles. Automotive manufacturers may incorporate features within overhead consoles that address these concerns, such as hands-free controls, UV sterilization, or antimicrobial materials, thereby stimulating consumer interest.
Regional Landscape
North America: In North America’s Automotive Overhead Console Market, a trend is seen towards seamless connectivity. Overhead consoles incorporate advanced infotainment systems, wireless charging, and compatibility with smartphones. This reflects the region’s tech-savvy consumer base and their demand for integrated communication and entertainment features.
Europe: Europe’s trend in the Automotive Overhead Console Market emphasizes sustainability. Overhead consoles incorporate eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient lighting, aligning with the region’s strong environmental awareness and regulations. This reflects a growing demand for environmentally conscious automotive solutions.
Asia-Pacific: The Automotive Overhead Console Market in Asia-Pacific is characterized by innovative storage solutions. Overhead consoles feature modular designs, maximizing storage capacity in compact vehicles prevalent in the region. This trend caters to the need for efficient space utilization in densely populated urban environments.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s Automotive Overhead Console Market showcases a focus on comfort and luxury. Overhead consoles are designed with premium materials, integrated sunroofs, and enhanced ambient lighting, catering to the region’s preference for upscale interiors that provide an enhanced driving experience.
Key Players
Johnson Controls International plc
Magna International Inc.
Visteon Corporation
Continental AG
Grupo Antolin
Gentex Corporation
Lear Corporation
Faurecia
Harman International Industries Inc.
Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
Others
The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Front Overhead Console
Rear Overhead Console
By Material
ABS
Polypropylene
SMA Plastic
Others
By Application
Vehicle Telematics
Infotainment System & HMI
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
