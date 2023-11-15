Acadian and Francophone Affairs annual report available

CANADA, November 15 - Today, the provincial government released the Acadian and Francophone Affairs Annual Report for 2022-2023 focused on progress made related to the French Language Services Act.

The report, prepared by the Acadian and Francophone Affairs Secretariat, highlights the work done by the provincial government to respond to the French language service needs of the Acadian and Francophone community across Prince Edward Island including:

funding and implementing French language services initiatives in areas such as health, social services, justice, culture and Francophone immigration;

increasing the availability of news releases, web content and online services in French;

increasing the French language capacity of the provincial public service.

There are currently 19 designated services under the French Language Services Act. The province will announce new designated services in the next weeks.

“These new designated services will complement the more than 160 online provincial government services already offered in French and will continue to draw upon the existing French-language capacity of more than 375 bilingual provincial government employees. By offering these services, we are responding to the ongoing needs to make more services available in French both in person and online.” - Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs.

The French Language Services Act came into effect in December 2013.

