Fans and Blowers Market Size to Surpass USD 8.16 Billion by 2029, at a 9.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Fans and Blowers Market

Global Fans and Blowers Market include ACME Engineering & Manufacturing, Continental Blower, LLC, Air King America, LLC, Alfa Fans, and Gardner Denver

The fans and blowers market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing industrial demand and advancements in energy-efficient technologies.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Fans and Blowers Market by Technology (Centrifugal and Axial) by Deployment (Industrial (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Construction, Iron and Steel, Chemicals, Mining) by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2029”, The market for Fans and Blowers to anticipate a rise from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 8.16 billion by 2029, at 9.8% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

In order to get around airflow resistance brought on by parts like ducts and dampers, fans and blowers are machines that produce ventilation, the flow of air (or gas) needed for cooling, exhausting, and conveying.

Centrifugal fans and blowers, axial fans and blowers, and other varieties are the primary types of fans and blowers. Air is moved through ducts by centrifugal fans and blowers, which are air-moving pumps or motors. To draw air into the fan and release it in a parallel axial direction, axial fans and blowers function as propellers. The extracted air is forced to travel parallel to the shaft that the blades rotate around by means of an axial fan. Numerous industries, including commercial and industrial ones, use fans and blowers.

Fans and Blowers Market News

• March 2023: Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners announced that they aim to start full operations of a refinery and petrochemical project in northeast China in 2026. The project is located in Liaoning province's city of Panjin and is expected to cost USD 10 billion.

• December 2022: Saudi Arabian Oil Company and TotalEnergies announced that they had taken the final investment decision for the construction of a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia. The ‘Amiral’ complex will be owned, operated, and integrated with the existing SATORP refinery located in Jubail.

Fans and Blowers Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Fans and Blowers industry are

• ACME Engineering & Manufacturing

• Continental Blower, LLC

• Air King America, LLC

• Alfa Fans

• Gardner Denver, Inc.

• HÜRNER LUFT- UND UMWELTTECHNIK GMBH

• LOREN COOK COMPANY

• Nidec Corporation

• Wuhan General Group

• Airmaster Fan.

Market Trends

Industrial Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

In many different industries, including the chemical, oil and gas, steel, food, and manufacturing sectors, fans and blowers are used to keep the indoor air clean and dust-free for workers. The opening of new factories, power plants, and other manufacturing sectors as a result of the growing trend of industrialization in many nations is anticipated to propel the market's expansion.

The industries that use the most air equipment are those that produce iron and steel, chemicals, fuel-based power plants, etc., all of which have increased in number in recent years. For instance, the Indian government intended to construct six steel plants in Odisha in August 2022. Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, and the Adani Group are among the project's investors. In the current environment, the chemical industry is growing, especially in developing nations.

For instance, INEOS Nitriles intended to open a chemical plant in Koln, Germany, in April 2022 to manufacture acetonitrile. New plans for the establishment of chemical parks and clusters throughout the nation were presented by the French chemical companies.

A significant player in the industry is also spending money to grow their business in order to meet the demands of blowers and industrial fans. For example, Howden announced in April 2023 that they planned to open a branch in Brazil in order to increase their presence in Latin America. The service center is open to customers around-the-clock and offers hardware procurement, aftermarket service support, and specialized hardware assistance for a range of industrial fans and blowers.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific shares 25% of the total market. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fans and blowers market in 2021. The regions covered in the fans and blowers market report are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the fans and blowers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Market Segments: Fans and Blowers Market

By Type

• Centrifugal

• Axial

By Component,

• Industrial Power Generation

• Oil And Gas

• Construction

• Iron And Steel

• Chemicals

• Mining

