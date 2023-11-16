MMA Offshore Automates Onboarding With Boomi

Boomi helps marine and subsea services company simplify employee management and logistics





Perth, Australia & Sydney--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced MMA Offshore (MMA) is using the Boomi platform to provide consistent employee master data management across its line of business applications.









Headquartered in Perth, MMA is a global marine and subsea service provider. With a fleet of 19 offshore vessels and over 1,100 employees, the organisation is on a growth drive, having transitioned from a pure vessel operator to an integrated marine services provider in 2019. This transformation has seen MMA grow into new markets such as offshore wind, government and defence, and coastal infrastructure.





To become an agile organisation in an evolving industry and to support its ongoing growth, MMA needed to strengthen its management of critical data, as part of efforts to streamline business processes and improve decision-making.





According to Jon Fowler, ICT General Manager at MMA, the company needed a digital framework capable of easily and reliably connecting core business systems in order to unlock and harness that data.





“We’re a fast-moving, dynamic organisation, which means quick access to consistent, accurate data is imperative,” said Fowler. “With Boomi, our employee data is captured once at the source, then automation does the grunt work to streamline administration, making core employee master data instantly available across our platforms to assist with rostering, travel logistics, time sheeting, and payroll processing.”





MMA selected the Boomi platform based on its ease of use and scalability, which aligns with MMA’s requirement to maintain data integrity. The company is using Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to connect its cloud and on-premises line of business applications, including its enterprise resource planning (ERP), scheduling, travel systems, and payroll.





“We recently needed to onboard several workers in a short timeframe. In the past, onboarding at this scale and speed would have taken a considerable amount of time with data manually entered across multiple systems. With Boomi, our connected systems now work for the business, not against it,” said Fowler.





“Another consideration for employee management involves ensuring employee certifications are applicable and current between our various platforms. Every project is unique, and with a more comprehensive view of employee data, we can make sure our personnel logistics teams have the right data accessible for immediate scheduling, allowing us to onboard skilled workers in a short timeframe.”





The organisation plans to mature its user experience with self-service capability. Using Boomi’s workflow automation solution, Flow, MMA is exploring the development of a consolidated, simple interface to further streamline data collection for aggregation across the respective applications.





The Boomi-connected environment also ensures data is available where employees expect it, and according to Fowler, this means the Information Services team is able to respond and deliver solutions quicker.





“We previously sunk substantial time into building connections or manually moving data around. Instead of weeks, our integration framework now allows us to complete work in a much shorter timeframe – this makes business expansion far more efficient with easy, plug-in data sets,” said Fowler.





“It takes considerable logistics to plan for and execute marine and subsea projects, including managing the dozens of skilled workers assigned to each job,” said Nathan Gower, Director of Australia and New Zealand at Boomi. “As MMA breaks into new divisions, automation and data connectivity will take the guesswork out of project orchestration, enhancing productivity – a benefit to the bottom line and client satisfaction.”





