Fiddlers Dream Productions Celebrates New Releases and Performances

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiddlers Dream Productions, a music entertainment group based in Long Island City, has been providing high-quality musical services for various events since 2002. The group has booked hundreds of talented artists for corporate events, concerts, weddings, fundraisers and other private events, showcasing a wide range of genres and styles.The group has recently released an orchestral symphony single called Repentance, which alone, has attracted thousands of organic monthly listeners on Spotify and other platforms. The single is a powerful and emotional piece that showcases the group's musical skills and creativity. You can listen to Repentance here.Fiddlers Dream Productions has also launched the Soundwave Chronicles Radio, a podcast that features interviews with some of the global music industry’s award-winning, chart-topping and international touring artists. The podcast offers deep insights into the lives and careers of these artists, as well as their musical influences and inspirations. Some of the guests include HBO producer Karel Havlicek, CIPRI, Johannes Gritschacher, DJ Diezel, and Zach Crean, among others. You can listen to the Soundwave Chronicles Radio here.One of the group's members, electric violinist Asher Laub , has also been busy with live performances and new releases. Asher Laub recently performed for the UJA rally United for Israel in front of 5000 New York residents, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other officials at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater, Eisenhower Park. The performance was part of an effort to demand the release of hostages by Hamas. Asher Laub also released a music video called Aankhon Mein Teri, a romantic and upbeat song that features his signature violin playing. You can watch the music video here.Fiddlers Dream Productions is proud of its achievements and contributions to the music industry and the community. The group is looking forward to continuing its musical journey and sharing its passion with the world. For more information, please visit the group's website or follow them on social media.

Aankhon Mein Teri [violin cover] by Asher Laub