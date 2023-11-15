Submit Release
Earth beyond six of nine planetary boundaries

Published 15 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: policy, review, socio-economy

This planetary boundaries framework update finds that six of the nine boundaries are transgressed, suggesting that Earth is now well outside of the safe operating space for humanity. Ocean acidification is close to being breached, while aerosol loading regionally exceeds the boundary. Stratospheric ozone levels have slightly recovered. The transgression level has increased for all boundaries earlier identified as overstepped. As primary production drives Earth system biosphere functions, human appropriation of net primary production is proposed as a control variable for functional biosphere integrity. This boundary is also transgressed. Earth system modeling of different levels of the transgression of the climate and land system change boundaries illustrates that these anthropogenic impacts on Earth system must be considered in a systemic context.

  • Richardson K., Steffen W., Lucht W., Bendtsen J., Cornell S., Donges F. J., Druke M., Fetzer I., Bala G., Bloh V. W., Feulner G., Fiedler S., Gerten D., Gleeson T., Hofmann M., Huiskamp W., Kummu M., Mohan C., Nogues-Bravo D., Petri S., Porkka M., Rahmstorf S., Schaphoff S., Thonicke K., Tobian A., Virkki V., Wang-Erlandsson L., Weber L. & Rockstrom J., 2023. Earth beyond six of nine planetary boundaries. Science Advances 9(37): eadh2458. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adh2458. Article.

