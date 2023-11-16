SJECCD Trustees Approve $2.9M HSI Grant Awarded to San José City College

The Si Se Puede Program will Strengthen Latinx students’ successful transitions four-year colleges and univeristies.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San José Evergreen Community College District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to officially accept a $2.9 million U.S. Education Department grant awarded to San José City College. The Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) award will fund SJCC's new ¡Si Se Puede! Program.

"We are excited about the new and innovative ways this grant will help serve our Latinx students," said SJCC President Dr. Rowena Tomaneng. "We aim to ensure that our high school transfer students get on a pathway to certificate or degree program to help them successfully transition to four-year colleges and universities."

SJCC is one of 13 California community colleges awarded HSI grant funding. SJCC's grant application cited the significant emotional distress, food, housing, and educational insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and why the project is needed.

"Students who persist in their educational journey have a higher chance of graduating or transferring to advance their academic goals and position themselves for higher-earning careers. This persistence is a key driver of success and unlocks their full potential," said SJCC Dean of Academic Success and Student Equity Dr. René Alvarez.

The ¡Si Se Puede! Program has established five goals, including:

-Strengthen Hispanic and low-income students' successful transitions to postsecondary enrollment within SJCC's community and service region through Dual Enrollment and Summer Bridge Experiences.

- Strengthen Hispanic students' academic success and sense of belonging through pre-college outreach and First Year Experiences (FYE), SPOT pathways, Honors courses & co-curricular activities.

- Close academic equity gaps for Hispanic and low-income students by addressing completion and transfer success.

- Strengthen institutional praxis through evidence-based professional development to yield a stronger sense of belonging in college for Hispanic and low-income students.

- Increase SJCC's reputation for academic excellence and equity through increased completion of degrees and transfer success by members reflecting the community.

Half of SJCC's students are Hispanic/Latinx (48%), and half are first-generation college students (46%). Serving students traditionally underserved by higher education is crucial to advancing student success for SJCC's student body and the community it serves.

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San José City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. SJCC is a dually designated Hispanic Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution. SJCC is part of the San José Evergreen Community College District.

