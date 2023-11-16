PICC vs. Midline Study: Risk of Blood Clots, Sepsis, and Septic Shock

Dr. Greg Vigna

Increased utilization of midline catheters not associated with a decreased risk of deep vein thrombosis or sepsis when compared with PICC lines

The old, outdated central lines, PICC lines, and midlines that are constructed with polyurethane appear to be responsible for a majority of complications as there are safer designs available.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Though many institutions have started to adopt and utilize midline catheters in an attempt to decrease the complications associated with central lines, there have not been many studies, which compared the two catheters and their incidences of complications.” ... Dr. Marie Crandall (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002961021005547).

What did Dr. Marie Crandall’s study “PICC versus midlines: Comparison of peripherally inserted central catheters and midline catheters with respect to incidence of thromboembolic and infectious complications” say?

“We found no significant differences in the rates of DVT … (PICC 4%, midline 3%) … There were no differences across the groups for sepsis (PICC 29%, midline 27%) or septic shock (PICC 7%, midline 8%).

Increased utilization of midline catheters were not associated with decreased risk of DVT or sepsis when compared with peripherally inserted central catheters.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney explains, “The old, outdated central lines, PICC lines, and midlines that are constructed with polyurethane appear to be responsible for a majority of these complications as there are safer designs that prevent adhesion of bacteria to the catheter.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “The rates of septic shock of 7-8% cannot be explained by poor care because the published recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prevention of central line-associated bloodstream infections is the standard of care and is utilized across hospitals across the country. These are hidden complications because they are expected from the old polyurethane catheters that are on the market.”

Dr. Vigna says, “Medical device manufacturers owe a duty to physicians, patients, and hospitals to sell safer alternative designs that do not use polyurethane that are available.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation because of infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

What is a deep vein thrombosis? Blood clots in the deep venous system referred to as DVT that have the potential to break off and travel to the lung, which is called pulmonary embolism.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “As a lawyer, I see older PICC-lines and central lines made of polyurethane and silicone causing avoidable injuries to neonates and patients of all ages. There is super hydrophilic technology that prevents bacterial and platelet adhesion to the catheter and reduces the risk of infection and blood clots. There are over 2 million PICCs placed yearly and thousands of avoidable injuries, many of which produce permanent disabling injuries from septic shock.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries caused by defective medical devices including PICC lines, midlines, and central lines. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys represent the most injured across the country.

