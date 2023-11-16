Dave Abdallah Former Bridgestone Leader & Manager of Tire Development Joins Klean Industries as Senior Strategic Advisor

Klean Boardman end-of-life tire recycling & recovered carbon black site. Klean Industries Tire Pyrolysis Technology Produces Quality Recovered Carbon Black for the Tire, Rubber and Plastic Industries.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading tire pyrolysis equipment manufacturer that designs and builds pyrolysis projects for processing hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires, announced today that tire and recovered carbon black (rCB) expert, Dave Abdallah has joined the KleanTeam as Senior Strategic Advisor. Mr. Abdallah has previously worked with Bolder Industries and Delta Energy Group after spending more than 20 years at Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations.As stated by Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries, "Mr. Dave Abdallah joins us at this exciting time in Klean Industries' development. Dave's breadth of experience in the tire and rubber industries, his chemical and technical background, and his dedication and passion for these circular economy solutions make him an outstanding member of our team. We believe Dave's expertise and background will support Klean's position as the leading state-of-the-art manufacturer of unique specialty tire-derived chemicals that have valued applications across many industries."We are especially honored because we consider Dave to be one of the true pioneers in the development of recovered carbon black for utilization by tire and rubber industries. Dave's research and development activities at Bridgestone and Delta Energy resulted in Bridgestone becoming the first tire maker to incorporate recovered carbon black in the tire manufacturing process. We know that Dave's role was critical in creating the rCB industry that we all support today." Klean Industries owns the proprietary technology that is the only continuously operating, commercial-scale pyrolysis plant in Europe that has been in operation since 2016. Based on its success, plans are underway to increase the capacity of that plant in 2024 from 20,000TPA to 60,000TPA. Klean is also shovel-ready to build in Oregon the largest tire pyrolysis plant in the United States. In addition, the company is in the advanced stages of building commercial-scale plants in Australia and Europe.Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined know-how in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our knowledge and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end of life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

