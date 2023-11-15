Innovator of TV Show "Health Check with Dr. Nooristani" & Ceo of Balance7 Discusses Diabetes

Los Angeles , Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

While diabetes and its complications is the number 7 cause of death in the United States, it has a much higher mortality rate in the rest of the world. Dr. Nooristani, the ceo of Balance7 and innovator of the popular tv/podcast "Health Check with Dr. Nooristani" weighs in on the do's and don'ts of diabetes and gives insightful information to live a better life. Diabetes doesn't have to be scary, and doesn't have to ruin your life.