Manchin Announces more than $1M to Weatherize, Increase Energy Efficiency in Local Government Buildings and Community-Serving Nonprofits

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that West Virginia will receive $1,809,210 through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program managed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP). The EECBG Program is funded by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. West Virginia will use the funds to create a sub-granting program to retrofit and weatherize local government buildings and community-serving nonprofits, with a particular focus on rural communities.

“As America’s Energy Powerhouse, West Virginians know just how important access to reliable, efficient energy is, especially as the weather continues to get colder. These funds will help local West Virginia governments and community-serving nonprofits statewide to retrofit and weatherize facilities that will increase energy efficiency and help to keep electricity costs affordable year-round, but especially during the upcoming winter months,” said Chairman Manchin.

