In Speech to Bishops of the United States, President Kilpatrick Reaffirms Commitment to the Church and Catholic University’s Mission

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speaking before the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at their fall 2023 plenary session, President Peter Kilpatrick of The Catholic University of America said the 136-year-old institution’s future holds great promise and serves as an ally with the bishops in stewardship of the Catholic faith.

“As President, one of my top priorities is to ensure fidelity to the University’s purpose, to the teachings and directions of our Church and our Holy Father, and to strengthen its Catholic identity and character,” Kilpatrick said, according to prepared remarks . “To do so, we have laid plans to grow in every aspect of our institution.”

Areas of growth he spoke of include fundraising, where the University recently completed a campaign raising more than $500 million; increasing the size of the student body from 5,400 students to 10,000 in ten years; and intensifying a commitment to research as the nation’s first Catholic research institution.

In his remarks, Kilpatrick said that he looked forward to working with the bishops to serve them better while asking for their guidance and prayers in creating greater awareness of the University in their dioceses.

Kilpatrick said that because of its Catholic identity, the University is positioned to serve society, creating path-breaking research along with “respectful and civil discourse.” He noted several initiatives that strengthen the University’s identity and ensure the “faithful transmission of the teachings of our Church, both in the classroom and in student life.”

“This dialogue is a gift the world needs, perhaps now more than ever, as we witness both great confusion and contention in our society and culture about the nature of the human person, and great concern for what Pope Francis affectionately calls ‘our common home,’” he said.

