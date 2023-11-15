Submit Release
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 27, 2023.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

