Early PAD Detection is Crucial for Diabetics

An ABI exam is often the first test done to diagnose PAD.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Diabetes Awareness Month highlights the importance of managing blood sugar, USA Vascular Centers emphasizes the critical link between diabetes and peripheral artery disease (PAD), urging patients to prioritize screening for both conditions.

Approximately one in three patients with diabetes have PAD, in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs. (1) Over time, the buildup of plaque can impact blood circulation, cause a range of painful or uncomfortable symptoms, and increase the danger of heart attack, stroke, and amputation.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 336 million people worldwide have diabetes, and about half of them are unaware of their condition. This alarming statistic underscores the importance of regular checkups and early diagnosis. Similarly, a staggering 20 to 50% of PAD patients remain asymptomatic, further emphasizing the need for proactive screening measures.

“It’s important that individuals diagnosed with diabetes know if they have an abnormal ankle-brachial index,” said Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Vascular Centers. “Delaying PAD diagnosis and treatment can have severe consequences, including heart attack, stroke, and even amputation. However, early intervention can significantly improve circulation, alleviate symptoms, and reduce the risk of complications.”

USA Vascular Centers have a network of state-of-the-art outpatient treatment centers accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, offering a comprehensive range of minimally invasive treatment options for PAD. It offers a free pad risk assessment test on its website, which can measure risk factors established by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, about 20 to 50% of patients diagnosed with PAD are asymptomatic. As the disease progresses, blood flow is restricted, which causes leg pain and cramping, called claudication, which is triggered by physical activity but subsides while at rest.

Lifestyle changes are crucial for managing PAD, but medical treatment is often needed to address underlying risk factors like lipids, diabetes, inflammation, smoking, and blood clotting. The goal of treatment is to minimize the risk of heart disease, improve quality of life and independence and prevent serious complications such as amputation.

