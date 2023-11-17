Maven Collective Launches Groundbreaking AppSource Listing Self-Audit for MS Partners

The New Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit for Microsoft Partners by Maven Collective Marketing

9,000+ North American Microsoft Marketplace listings, Partners are challenged to stand out.Introducing the Maven Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit Product.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic landscape of the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, where over 9,000 North American consulting service listings vie for attention, Microsoft Partners are faced with the challenge of distinguishing themselves. Addressing this need, Maven Collective Marketing is proud to unveil the revolutionary Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit—a unique offering meticulously tailored for Microsoft Partners. Developed by the esteemed marketing partner known for its expertise with MS Partners, this self-audit delivers a swift and comprehensive evaluation, highlighting how a Partner's listing stacks up against global Microsoft counterparts.

With a history of successfully guiding Microsoft Partners, Maven Collective now presents a transformative solution for those eager to optimize their position in the marketplace. While similar insights were traditionally exclusive to high-cost service agencies, the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit empowers MS Partners to introspect, analyze, and refine their listings at an affordable cost.

"Our self-audit serves as the initial stride for Microsoft Partners, guiding them towards unlocking their true potential," declares Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. "Having witnessed many MS Partners navigating the intricacies of the marketplace, we crafted this tool to provide them with insights that enhance visibility, build credibility, and ultimately expedite growth."

The Maven Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit offers personalized recommendations and expert advice derived from numerous audits conducted for various partner types, including CSPs, MSPs, SIs, and VARs. Packages are available at prices ranging from $499 to $1499, depending on the services, for a one-time payment.

Hakonson adds, "It’s imperative for Microsoft Partners to periodically audit and recalibrate. Without this introspection, they run the risk of being overshadowed by competitors. This tool serves as a cornerstone for a robust Microsoft marketplace strategy."

About Maven Collective Marketing

Recognized as 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada 2023 by MarTech Outlook Magazine, Maven Collective Marketing is a leading B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable results for SaaS and software services clients worldwide, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. Their award-winning services encompass a wide range of digital marketing strategies, including branding, SEO, content development, website design/development, event marketing, paid advertising, etc. Plus, Microsoft Partner Marketing services including Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, Partner Solutions Adoption Gallery listings, Partner profiles, innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages, and tailored content creation services as the exclusive Content Marketing Services Provider for MSDynamics World.

Leveraging a deep knowledge of the Microsoft landscape, the agency has a solid reputation for creating dynamic, effective strategies for demand creation, lead generation, and customer retention. Since 2012, Maven Collective has consistently garnered prestigious industry recognition with accolades from Clutch, AVA Digital, w3, Davey, WebAward, dotComm, Ragan PR Daily, Summit Creative, and Summit Marketing Effectiveness. As a certified Google Partner, HubSpot Solutions Provider, ClickDimension Certified Business, ActiveCampaign Official Agency Partner, and Dripify Affiliate, Maven Collective's expertise sets them apart, supporting longstanding relationships with many valued clients.