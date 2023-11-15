Helping Neighbors Near and Far: Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Florence Flood Victims and Clean Up Rome

Scientology Volunteers helping in Italy

Scientology Volunteers helping in Italy

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) recently organized a cleanup operation in Rome and another of their teams provided flood relief in Florence.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientologists in Italy often participate in helping their communities during local disasters, by joining their Volunteer Ministers program.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Program was launched over 30 years ago by L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, as a way to help people suffering from disasters and injustice. As Hubbard said, "If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it."(1)

A recent example; the yellow-shirted VMs met at the Via Boccea junction near Rome's Grande Raccordo Anulare ring road to collect trash and improve landscaping. In total, the Roman group collected 6 bags of garbage and 150 glass bottles, finding waste paper, cans, plastic, dry leaves and more along the roadsides. Additionally, another team of VMs in Rome, organized a cleanup along the Via Boccea to improve their home city. They collected trash and cleared landscaping debris from the roadsides near the highway. (2)

Another recent example: In early November, as reported in FirenzeToday, severe storms caused major flooding in Florence and surrounding areas. VMs travelled to the province of Florence to assist with clearing debris. In the municipality of Campi Bisenzio near Florence, the VMs worked to remove obstructions so other rescue vehicles could access the flooded areas. Under the coordination of the Campi Bisenzio Town Council, the VMs made three trips to dump over 30 cubic meters of rubble they collected from flooded homes and streets in Campi Bisenzio (3). Local Florentine residents even offered room discounts and free breakfast to the VMs in appreciation.

The VMs plan to continue relief efforts in Tuscany in the coming days, while also conducting local community service projects in other Italian cities. As Hubbard wrote, "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well. How does a Volunteer Minister accomplish these miracles? Basically, he uses the technology of Scientology to change conditions for the better—for himself, his family, his groups, friends, associates and for mankind." (4)

"Italian Scientologists are always very eager to help civilize society by promoting awareness, kindness, freedom from suffering, trust, decency, honesty and tolerance," said Scientology representative to the EU Ivan Arjona. "Their initiatives will continue in the coming weekends around Italy".

References:
(1) https://www.scientology-losangeles.org/news/humanitarian-activities/scientology-volunteer-ministers-help-the-local-community-with-a-food-drive-0d5f4e
(2) https://www.romatoday.it/zone/aurelio/boccea/interventi-di-cura-per-l-ambiente-nella-capitale.html
(3) https://www.firenzetoday.it/cronaca/rifiuti-campi-bisenzio.html
(4) https://www.volunteerministers.org/newsletter/2016-06-40-years-scientology-volunteer-minister-help.html

Scientology Europe
European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights
+ +32 2 533 28 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Helping Neighbors Near and Far: Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Florence Flood Victims and Clean Up Rome

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Environment, Human Rights, Natural Disasters, Politics, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scientology Europe
European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights
+ +32 2 533 28 00
Company/Organization
European Office Church of Scientology Public Affairs & Human Rights
Boulevard de Waterloo, 103
Brussels, 1000
Belgium
+32 466 12 30 68
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

More From This Author
Helping Neighbors Near and Far: Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Florence Flood Victims and Clean Up Rome
Italy: Macerata, Diaz Gardens cleaned up by Scientology Volunteer Ministers
Scientology representative was invited to celebrate Hindu Diwali at the European Parliament
View All Stories From This Author