Royal Farms Opening Store in Georgetown, Delaware

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is opening a new location in Georgetown, Delaware on December 14, 2023.



The new store and gas station will be located at 21092 Arrow Safety Rd., Georgetown, DE 19947 just 1 minute away from the Marvel Carriage Museum and 4 minutes away from the center of Georgetown, The Circle. This location will feature a gas station with sixteen standard flow fueling positions that will offer Regular88 (E15) and FlexFuel (E85), along with a high flow diesel canopy that will also include Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs.

“Royal Farms is thrilled to join the diverse community of Georgetown and bring our World-Famous chicken to an area so rich in tradition and charm.” Said Shannon Keenan, District Leader.

Royal Farms will host a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-georgetown-de-soft-opening-tickets-759193166197?. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

Royal Farms will be making a monetary donation to Georgetown’s annual Wings and Wheels event - where the sky meets the road. To learn more, go here: https://wings-wheels.com/

For Delawareans interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com