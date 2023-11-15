Inari Medical Closes Acquisition of LimFlow

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced the close of its acquisition of LimFlow S.A., a privately-held pioneer in limb salvage for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).



“The close of the LimFlow acquisition allows us to begin to integrate this exciting technology that is offering new hope to patients suffering from CLTI,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari. “LimFlow addresses one of the most significant unmet needs in all of vascular medicine, is closely aligned with our mission and adds another highly differentiated growth platform into our portfolio.”

On November 1, Inari announced a definitive agreement to acquire LimFlow, S.A. for a total upfront consideration of $250 million paid in cash upon closing. Contingent consideration of up to $165 million in additional cash payments are subject to the achievement of certain commercial and reimbursement milestones and will be paid out between 2025 and 2027. Inari funded the acquisition at close from existing cash resources.

