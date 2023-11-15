ZeroFox Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



ZeroFox will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s fiscal third quarter results for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. To access this call via webcast, please use this link: ZeroFox F3Q24 Earnings Call .

Additionally, ZeroFox is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

The live webcast and a webcast replay of each event can be accessed from the investor relations page of ZeroFox's website at https://ir.zerofox.com .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

