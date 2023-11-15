WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in UBS Industrials Summit

Submit Release
PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President of Finance, will host private investor meetings at the UBS Industrials Summit in Palm Beach, FL, on November 29, 2023.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company’s diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, blast protective and climate-controlled structures, clearspan structures, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

