San Marino, CA, Streamlines Contract Management and Procurement Workflows with OpenGov

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to establish clear standard operating procedures across departments and improve document version control, the City of San Marino was on the hunt for a more efficient procurement system. The City found its solution in OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation’s local governments.Located just 30 minutes from Los Angeles, the City of San Marino is committed to excellence in local governance. In its search for a new system, City leadership sought a platform that could offer robust workflow tracking and alleviate bandwidth constraints caused by limited software licenses. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the standout choice, offering unlimited user licenses and a cloud-based platform that simplifies the entire procurement process.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, San Marino will soon have access to a modern procurement platform with a user-friendly interface and comprehensive tracking features. The new system has the potential to streamline contract management and procurement workflows. Further, the system’s ability to remove barriers to bids for a broader range of vendors will potentially enhance competition and value for the City’s procurement endeavors.San Marino joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.