The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Device Use

The Fresenius Medical Care Sanxin Single Use Sterile Syringes are used during hemodialysis treatments. They are used to draw heparin, a blood thinning medicine used to prevent blood clots. The heparin is then mixed with the blood in the hemodialysis machine using a mechanical syringe pump. The syringes are connected to the Fresenius 2008T hemodialysis machine and pressurized for the duration of the hemodialysis treatment.

Reason for Recall

Fresenius Medical Care is recalling its Sanxin Single Use Sterile Syringes due to blood or heparin leaking back or from the syringe. There have also been reports of an unknown black material inside the syringe.

The use of affected syringes may cause serious adverse health consequences, including blood stream infection (sepsis), or blood loss due to leakage. Other risks include the wrong heparin dosage, leading to blood clotting, embolism, and death.

There have been 37 reported incidents and no reported injuries or deaths.

Who May be Affected

People who are treated using Fresenius hemodialysis machines with Sanxin Single Use Sterile Syringes.

What to Do

On August 8, 2023, Fresenius Medical Care sent all affected customers an Urgent Product Recall letter.

The letter requested customers to:

Check your stock. If you have any of the recalled syringes, place the product in a secure, segregated area.

Contact Fresenius Medical Care Renal Therapies Group for instructions on how to return the product and receive credit Reference FA-2023-17-C RECALL Specify if urgent replacement of product is needed when calling.



Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Fresenius Medical Care Renal Therapies Group Customer Service at 1-800-323-5188.

Full List of Affected Devices

PRODUCT NAME PART NUMBER 10ML SYRINGE LUER LOCK W/OUT NEEDLE 15-R010-0 10ML SYRINGE LUER LOCK W/NEEDLE 15-10ML-0 3ML Syringe Luer Lock with needle 20GX1 15-03ML-0

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.