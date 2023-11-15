Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for L Squared Capital Partners’ Fourth Fund

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the placement agent for L Squared Capital Partners (“L Squared” or “the Firm”), a leading private equity firm headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. L Squared seeks to make long-term investments in leading growth companies that operate in targeted sectors including Education Technology, Technology-Enabled Services & Software, and Industrial Technology & Services.



L Squared‘s fourth fund raised $840 million in capital commitments. This fundraise received strong support from existing investors and was supplemented by several new high-quality limited partners that included both institutions and large family offices, both domestically and internationally.

Since its founding in July 2014, L Squared has raised four funds and accepted commitments of over $2 billion from its investors. To date, L Squared has completed 17 investments and is in the process of closing its 50th add-on transaction, acquiring over $3 billion of enterprise value. The vast majority of these transactions have been completed with founder-led companies undergoing their first institutional transaction. The principals of L Squared have worked together for over 15 years and have over 125 years of combined experience investing in growing private companies.

L Squared Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rob Healy commented, “the strong growth in our business in a somewhat more challenging economic environment is a great testament to the hard-working management teams that run our businesses. We could not do what we do without their tremendous dedication to excellence. All of us at L Squared owe them a debt of gratitude. We are also humbled and honored by the incredible support that we received from our investors. We plan on working very hard to ensure their capital is invested wisely in growth businesses within our areas of expertise.”

“L Squared’s track record of consistent portfolio company growth and delivering liquidity to investors resonated well with existing and new limited partners in a challenging fundraising environment,” said Eric Deyle, Global Co-Head at Eaton Partners.

L Squared is managed by Rob Healy, Jeff Farrero, Sean Barrette, Randall Hunt and Adam Kimura, all of whom worked together at Chicago Growth Partners prior to founding L Squared in July 2014.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2023. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About L Squared Capital Partners

L Squared Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm with over $2 billion of equity commitments under management and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, that seeks to make long-term investments in leading growth companies that operate in targeted sectors: Education Technology, Tech-Enabled Services & Software, and Industrial Technology & Services. L Squared’s unique investor base of family offices and institutions enables the Firm to focus on long-term value creation driven by revenue and earnings growth, not financial engineering or market timing. The principals of L Squared have worked together for over 15 years and have over 125 years of combined experience investing in growing private companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

