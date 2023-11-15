AvePoint Announces Cloud Backup Express to Enable Accelerated, Secure Data Protection

Running Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express advances business continuity for secure collaboration in the digital workplace

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), today announced the launch of AvePoint Cloud Backup Express. Running Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express enhances business continuity by enabling customers to protect and secure their SharePoint, OneDrive, and Exchange investments with greater speed and scale. As a Microsoft Content AI Partner, AvePoint is among the first companies to feature advanced in-product integrations with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage.



“As organizations produce more data, especially with the acceleration of AI, it is imperative they have the proper data protection, classification and secure collaboration solutions in place,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “As an early launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint now offers our customers unprecedented speed, security and protection of their digital workplace technology investments, all within the AvePoint Confidence Platform.”

Secure, Resilient Microsoft 365 Data Protection with AvePoint Cloud Backup Express

AvePoint Cloud Backup Express enables secure data protection for Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, and Exchange at greater speed, while keeping all data within the Microsoft 365 security boundary powered by Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. This evolution brings significant advancement in driving business continuity at scale, which, when combined with the compliance benefits of AvePoint’s multi-SaaS backup solution, provides a holistic approach to protecting and securing data in the event of a malicious attack or accidental data deletion, and for satisfying regulatory requirements.

“We are pleased to see AvePoint continue to innovate and build solutions on top of Microsoft 365 Backup Storage that help organizations get more value out of their data while maintaining security and compliance,” said Zach Rosenfield, Partner Group Product Manager, Collaboration Platform, Microsoft.

Today’s announcement adds to a longstanding relationship with Microsoft, which includes being part of the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program and recently a finalist in the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for the Apps and Solutions for Teams category.

