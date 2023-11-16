Jay Stallione Signs Major Distribution deal with Donnie Lee Farrow Entertaintment

UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay stallione decided to partner up With Donnie Lee Farrow & Donnie Lee Farrow Entertainment , to secure a major distribution deal with The Orchard. Which Is the standard for Music Distribution through Sony Music Entertainment. For his newest upcoming single “Thinking About You”

Jay Stallione and Jah Suave came together and formed Only Da Real / Fix Ya Face Productions. Jay Stallione is from Jersey City, NJ. He's been in love with hiphop since he heard Rakims My Melody. Jay Stallione Say's “It’s been chase ever since”. Big Pun is one of his favorite MC's a Puerto Rican who was lyrical, truly his idol. Jah is actually his son and he was born with the gift . Jay say's “I used to hold headphones to baby moms stomach when she was pregnant with him so obviously he was gonna be involved with music”.He has multiple singles on all platforms his last one is Dreams, soon to be released is “Your Eyes” on Nov 27th.

Checkout Jay Stallione on Social media here : Instagram : https://instagram.com/jay_stallione01?igshid=bWJrNHV0dno3MTM1

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Jl46RfUvD3osMqWsWMLaz?si=9PYmVg0VSpCx_UX143PdSg

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/donnieleefarrow