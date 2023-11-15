Electrify Expo Goes Big In Austin With Record EV Debuts and More Than 20,000 Demo Rides

The festival grew in size for its third year in Austin, with more than 100+ Exhibits on two, three and four wheels, the biggest brands including Tesla, Ford, Toyota and others, and over 20,000 demos of electric vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters + more

The weekend kicked off with Industry Day, which was attended by the most influential names in electrification and included major news announcements from VinFast, Yokohama, Hankook and NIU

Photos from the Austin event can be downloaded HERE



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, made its seventh and final stop of the 2023 tour in Austin where attendees turned out in full force to test drive EVs, including on the Formula 1 Race Track at the Circuit of the Americas. From the leading automotive brands to innovators in electric mobility, attendees got to experience a full weekend of exciting demo drives, brand interactions, breaking news and educational conversations.

“The popularity of EVs in Austin has shot through the roof,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “Attendees got to experience EVs in real, meaningful ways on multiple demo courses, including the famed F1 race track. In addition to EVs, we had thousands experience e-bikes for the first time. And we even had Tesla surprise everyone with a Cybertruck appearance. You could feel the thrill and excitement of attendees all weekend long.”

Electrify Expo Industry Day kicked off the weekend on Friday, Nov. 10 where leaders from Ford, VinFast, Keysight, Anker, NIU, Chargeway and others discussed the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of electric transportation, moderated by journalists from the Wall Street Journal, AdWeek and Forbes. For the first time, Industry Day included automotive and micromobility press conference tours where multiple announcements were made from leading brands, including;

At the conclusion of Industry Day, the 2024 Electrify Expo schedule was announced, which will kick off at a new location in Orlando, Fla. and make its way around the country to Phoenix, Long Beach, Calif., Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and concluding in Austin, Texas.

When Electrify Expo opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday, lines wrapped around the gates with attendees eager to experience a full day of demo rides and all electric fun. Attendees maxed out a weekend of new vehicle experiences that exceed 20,000 demo rides. The Volvo EX30 and EX90 were on display for their first public debut in Texas. Lexus also brought their lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles including the RZ, RX PHEV, TX PHEV, RX500h and NX450+. Especially noteworthy was eco-friendly, luxury carmaker VinFast who displayed its two key electric models, the VF 8 and VF 9 as well as its recently debuted mini electric car model, the VF 3.

Stirring up quite the buzz was the opportunity to get behind the wheel and drive vehicles on the famed Formula 1 track. Additionally, Ford was back inside the Electrify Expo Thrill Zone where attendees got to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Ford Mustang Mach-E® with over 1400 horsepower. Electrify Expo Showoff also returned highlighting the most radical customized EVs and featured more than 60 entries for 20 categories.

While the 2023 season has concluded, companies interested in participating in the 2024 event can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first-hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af19f592-14bf-4868-98b9-1fccb89e2d6e