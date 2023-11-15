Submit Release
GCT Takes on the Federal Net Zero Challenge

Unveils innovation and investments to tackle climate change

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join Eric Waltz, President and CEO of GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT), along with government and port authority officials for the announcement of GCT’s signing on to the federal Net Zero Challenge.  

GCT is taking meaningful steps to reach net zero by 2050, and is proud to formalize its commitment through this federal government program.  As a Climate Smart and Green Marine certified leader in Canada’s marine container handling industry, GCT is dedicated to making sustainability a priority — this is the foundation of the Global Commitment Program, which reflects GCT’s dedication to the environment, safety, and community. 

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals has been making waves in the container terminal industry for over a hundred years. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, GCT operates two Green Marine certified gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta.  Beyond operating these facilities, GCT has also played a major role in developing Canada’s Pacific Gateway.

Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.


