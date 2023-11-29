Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley partners with The Hill | Los Angeles for their inaugural “Holidays on The Hill”
“Holidays on The Hill” to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of the West ValleyCANOGA PARK, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) teams up with The Hill | Los Angeles for the launch of their first-ever “Holidays on The Hill.” In keeping with the season's spirit of giving, The Hill | Los Angeles will be accepting toy and art supply donations on behalf of BGCWV. These contributions will support the Club's mission to nurture young minds through art, fostering creativity and critical thinking. Donations can also be made online at bgcwv.org/donate.
Additionally, BGCWV will be participating in The Hill | Los Angeles’ Holiday Festival, a festive extravaganza taking place December 7-10; and December 14-17, with a branded craft station. Set in the new, vibrant heart of Hollywood Hills, the Holiday Festival is an outdoor market-style event where you can take a photo with Santa in a dreamy winter wonderland filled with faux snow, delectable treats, activities, UNLIMITED games, and heartwarming holiday cheer. Hosted at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City. Tickets and further details are available at https://feverup.com/m/143057.
Geovanny Ragsdale, CEO of BGCWV, expressed excitement about being part of this landmark event, “We are beyond thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion. The vision they are creating is simply amazing and we are so blessed to be one of their inaugural charities of choice.”
This collaboration between BGCWV and The Hill | Los Angeles, facilitated by the Valley Industry and Commerce Association, aims to enrich the community while offering a spectacular holiday experience.
About Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley
The mission of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley [BGCWV] is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults. For over 31 years the organization has provided safe and positive spaces with engaging mentors for over 2,700 youth to learn and grow each year. Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is a tax-exempt public charity (federal tax ID #95-4419365). All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. For more information, please visit www.bgcwv.org.
About The Hill | Los Angeles
The Hill | Los Angeles transcends the physical, aiming to be a serene sanctuary nestled in the Hollywood Hills, offering captivating views of the vibrant city at the crossroads of Hollywood's glamor and the allure of Beverly Hills. Guests immerse themselves in breathtaking Hollywood Hills vistas, surrounded by lush landscapes, making it an ideal haven for indulging in The Hill's offerings. For more information, be sure to visit www.experiencethehill.com and follow on Instagram.
