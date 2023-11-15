Get moving and apply for Active Transportation funds by December 1

CANADA, November 15 - The Active Transportation Fund is offering $5 million to grow PEI’s active transportation network.

Indigenous and municipal governments and community groups are encouraged to apply to the Active Transportation Fund by December 1, 2023.

“The fund is making a positive difference in the lives of Islanders by creating more and improved options for travel and recreation. Getting people out of their vehicles helps our environment and supports people of all ages and our communities.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Last year, 24 projects across the province received $5 million. Since 2020, government has invested in 106 active transportation projects including:

112 bike racks for schools and public buildings

100 km of paved shoulders on roads and highways

35 km of active transportation pathways

“It’s been busy and hard work getting the trails get where they need to be after Fiona,” said Robin Enman, Lennox Island Sport for Social Development Coordinator, and previous recipient of Active Transportation funding. “I just had a meeting about scheduling special events and activities for so many groups. It is such a popular spot that is important for recreation and educational purposes.”

The Active Transportation fund is a $25-million investment over five years that will support priority active transportation infrastructure throughout the province. Active transportation is a self-propelled, human-powered form of transportation.

