Get moving and apply for Active Transportation funds by December 1
CANADA, November 15 - The Active Transportation Fund is offering $5 million to grow PEI’s active transportation network.
Indigenous and municipal governments and community groups are encouraged to apply to the Active Transportation Fund by December 1, 2023.
“The fund is making a positive difference in the lives of Islanders by creating more and improved options for travel and recreation. Getting people out of their vehicles helps our environment and supports people of all ages and our communities.”
- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson
Last year, 24 projects across the province received $5 million. Since 2020, government has invested in 106 active transportation projects including:
- 112 bike racks for schools and public buildings
- 100 km of paved shoulders on roads and highways
- 35 km of active transportation pathways
“It’s been busy and hard work getting the trails get where they need to be after Fiona,” said Robin Enman, Lennox Island Sport for Social Development Coordinator, and previous recipient of Active Transportation funding. “I just had a meeting about scheduling special events and activities for so many groups. It is such a popular spot that is important for recreation and educational purposes.”
The Active Transportation fund is a $25-million investment over five years that will support priority active transportation infrastructure throughout the province. Active transportation is a self-propelled, human-powered form of transportation.
Backgrounder:
Active Transportation projects funded in 2022 to 2023
|Community groups
|Active Transportation project
|Funding
|Central Region Sport and Recreation
|Glasgow Hills Trail
|$130,000.00
|Cycling PEI
|Cardigan Trail Entrance
|$150,000.00
|Cycling PEI
|Brudenell Trail
|$75,000.00
|Cycling PEI
|Gariloch Trail
|$69,000.00
|Gulf Shore Home & School
|Hilltop Ave pathway
|$300,000.00
|Island Nature Trust
|Trail Restoration and Enhanced Safety in Natural Areas
|$60,000.00
|Island Trails
|Forestview Trail Restoration
|$68,040.00
|Kensington North Watershed
|Trail Behind the Rink
|$12,896.00
|Recreation PEI
|Active Transportation Education
|$25,000.00
|Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation
|Legacy Trailhead
|$60,330.00
|Trout River Environmental Committee
|Trail Enhancement Project
|$33,882.00
|Wood Islands Development Corporation
|Saltwater Trail - The Last Mile
|$300,000.00
|Indigenous and Municipal Projects
|Active Transportation Project
|Funding
|Abegweit First Nation
|Trail Light Project
|$75,000.00
|City of Charlottetown
|Bypass Brackley Point Road to Confederation Trail
|$350,000.00
|City of Charlottetown
|East Royalty Pathway Phase 2
|$75,000.00
|City of Charlottetown
|Spencer Drive Project Phase 1
|$225,000.00
|City of Summerside
|Pope Road
|$906,526.00
|Community of Miscouche
|Wilfred Street Pathway
|$375,500.00
|Rural Municipality of Northport
|Sidewalk Entrance Expansion and Improvement
|$64,860.00
|Town of Cornwall
|Main Street Trail Phase 4 with Lights
|$473,454.00
|Town of Stratford
|Waterfront Boardwalk
|$500,000.00
|Town of Three Rivers
|Pedestrian Pathway Georgetown
|$362,240.00
|Town of Three Rivers
|Route 4 Brudenell Pathway
|$299,392.00
|Town of Three Rivers
|West Street Pathway
|$186,250.00