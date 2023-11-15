Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (“Advance Auto Parts,” “AAP,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAP). The lawsuit alleges Advance Auto Parts made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information, including: (1) the Company misrepresented the efficacy of AAP’s strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; (2) AAP omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; (3) AAP provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of AAP’s operations; and (4) AAP created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on the Company’s margins.



If you bought Advance Auto Parts shares between November 16, 2022 and May 30, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/advance-auto-parts/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2023.

