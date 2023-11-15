FREE SKIING FOR FIFTH GRADERS WITH SKI VERMONT’S PASSPORT PROGRAM

Fifth graders can access more than 90 days of skiing and riding at participating alpine and cross-country ski areas for a $30 administration fee.

Montpelier, Vermont, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ski Vermont announces the return of its popular Fifth Grade Passport Program for the 2023-2024 ski season. The Passport program provides access to 20 alpine ski areas and 24 cross country areas with more than 90 days of skiing and riding for any fifth-grade student.

“Snowsports participation has many benefits for kids: healthy outdoor activity, time spent with family and friends and creating an appreciation for the natural mountain environment,” says Ski Vermont President Molly Mahar. “The Passport Program helps get kids out skiing and snowboarding at an age when they are exploring what may become lifelong activities. Data shows that the earlier a child starts skiing, the more apt they are to continue skiing throughout their lifetime.”

The Ski Vermont Passport Program provides participating fifth graders with more than 90 days of skiing—with three vouchers to each participating alpine ski area and up to three vouchers to participating cross-country ski areas—for a $30 administration fee. The program is open to any current fifth grade student, regardless of state or country of residence. Some holiday restrictions apply, and students must be accompanied by an adult with a valid lift ticket, trail pass or season pass.

“Skiing is a great family sport, and we encourage families with a fifth grader to take advantage of this program,” adds Mahar. “The Passport lets kids spend more time outside with family and friends and gives them the opportunity to explore ski areas they may not have visited yet.”

For more information on the Ski Vermont Fifth Grade Passport, participating ski areas and how to purchase, visit skivermont.com/fifth-grade-passport.

