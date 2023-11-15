Company share-plan-related repurchase transaction details update

November 15, 2023

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its Company share-plan-related repurchase of 350,000 shares (the “Repurchase”) for the period November 9, 2023 through November 15, 2023.

The repurchases were made under the program announced on and effective from November 9, 2023. The objective of the program is to meet obligations from regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period November 9, 2023 through November 15, 2023 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress share-plan-related program: Number of repurchased shares in the last 5 trading days 181,518 Cumulative number of repurchased shares 181,518 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 12.29 Percentage of program completed as at November 15, 2023 51.86% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Update Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount November 9, 2023 44,491 EUR 12.15 EUR 540,447 November 10, 2023 41,106 EUR 12.16 EUR 499,825 November 13, 2023 24,188 EUR 12.33 EUR 298,353 November 14, 2023 33,402 EUR 12.39 EUR 413,861 November 15, 2023 38,331 EUR 12.48 EUR 478,524 Total1 181,518 EUR 12.29 EUR 2,231,009 1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share-plan-related repurchase program, as announced by the Company on November 9, 2023, details of which are available on its website.



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2023 Earnings February 29 2024 Annual General Meeting April 12 2024 First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 8 2024 Half Year 2024 Earnings August 8 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 14 2024

