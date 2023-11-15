Sodexo gathers talented Chefs from across the world to compete for sustainable culinary innovation

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, November 15th, 2023



In line with its ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences, Sodexo has organized the second edition of its Sustainable Chef Challenge, a yearly global competition of Chefs to develop and promote tasty creations that have low CO 2 emissions.

The Sustainable Chef Challenge is only one of the many ways Sodexo celebrates the power of sustainable and healthy eating. That is why Sodexo keeps using new ingredients and designing plant-forward recipes to ensure that 70% of its main dishes can be labelled “low-carbon” by 2030.

For the second year in a row, Sodexo gathered 7 talented Chefs from all over the world to take part in the Sustainable Chef Challenge, a culinary competition organized on November 15 in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, in partnership with Rational AG, Eaternity and the WWF.

The Chefs were evaluated on their ability to deliver two sustainable dishes based on core four criteria:

Promoting plant-based and sustainable meals

Supporting flavor, nutrition, health, well-being

Sourcing responsibly

Preventing food waste

During the event, the Chefs largely showcased their skills and passion to create healthy and delicious meals. Facing a panel of experts including the German three-Michelin stars Chef Thomas Bühner, two Chefs illustrated themselves:

Chef Sharon McConnell (Northern Ireland) with her “Pistachio Crusted Celeriac Steak” and “Vegan Chocolate Mousse with Dates and Nuts”.

Chef Ricardo Machado (Brazil) with his “Sautéed banana peel medallion with sweet potatoes” and “Banana and Coconut Mash”.

They were awarded a Culinary Experience Grand Prize for their demonstration of tasty and sustainable cooking.

“Today sustainability is a major focus of the changes both our clients and our consumers are looking for. For Sodexo it’s about continually pioneering to build better experiences for our guests, to support our employees and to enhance our virtuous contribution to the environment.” Alexandra Serizay, Sodexo’s Group Chief Strategy and Services Innovation Officer.

“The Sustainable Chef Challenge is a true illustration of Sodexo’s ambition to drive change towards tasty sustainable food. We aspire to offer our consumers meals that are both desirable and low-carbon. With our expanded plant-forward offering, Sodexo also contributes directly to our clients' sustainability goals.” Anna Notarianni, Sodexo’s Group Chief Impact Officer.

“We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented people, united by a common purpose: paving the way for environmentally friendly and flavorful food.” Sharon McConnell & Ricardo Machado, winners of the 2023 edition of the Sustainable Chef Challenge.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros in Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

14.3 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at October 25, 2023)

Media contacts

Sodexo CLAI Serena Borsani



+33 06 21 47 80 52



serena.borsani@sodexo.com Valentine Serres



+33 07 78 41 45 91



sodexo@clai2.com

Attachment